Buhari leaves for London medical holiday, as doctors set for strike

President is to spend two weeks in United Kingdom for routine checkup..and coincidentally this is happening as

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors plan to begin a nationwide strike on Thursday.

They are saying the Federal Government was not sincere in implementing agreements.

President Muhammadu Buhari proceeds to London, the United Kingdom, Tuesday March 30, 2021, for a routine medical check-up.

The President meets with Security Chiefs first in the morning, after which he embarks on the journey.

He is due back in the country during the second week of April, 2021.

The First Vice-President of the NARD, Dr Arome Adejo, who spoke on behalf of the President of the association, Dr Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, in Abuja, said government failed to implement an agreement it reached with the doctors at a meeting held three weeks ago.

The NARD first vice-president stated this as the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, urged the association to put on hold its planned indefinite strike.

He said the planned industrial action was deemed “apprehended” once negotiation had been opened with the union