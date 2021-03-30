One killed as police disperse protesting Shi’ites in Abuja

A man identified as Muhsin Abdallah was killed on Monday as police dispersed protesting members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria in Maitama, Abuja.

The Abdallah was reportedly hit by stray bullets believed to have been fired by policemen while many others were also said to have sustained injuries.

The Shi’ites were demanding the release of their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky; and his wife when the incident occurred.

The IMN spokesman, Ibrahim Musa, alleged that “the police fired on the Shi’ites procession killing Muhsin Abdallah and injuring scores of others.’’

But the Federal Capital Territory Police Command which was silent on Abdalla’s demise, said its men dispersed the IMN procession after the protesters went on a rampage.

The command spokesperson, Mariam Yusuf, said the operatives “successfully restored calm in Maitama after professionally dispersing a violent protest by some members of the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria.’’

Yusuf in a statement added, “Unfortunately, the members of the disbanded sect went on a rampage destroying public property and attacking innocent citizens, including police officers with stones and other dangerous objects.