Oyakhilome berates Christians taking COVID-19 vaccines

March 31, 2021

Founder of Believers Love World aka Chris Embassy Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has lashed out at Christians receiving vaccine.

Christians, he said, are healers who should believe in the word of God more than the vaccine.

He also berated the Federal Government for asking pastors to convince their members to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a viral video, Oyakhilome said: “What happened to you? Where is the word of God in your mouth? Do you realise if you believe in the word of God the way you believe in this vaccine, there will be power in your mouth?

“He made us healers. What’s wrong? What happened to you? When did we start making such recommendations to God’s people? For God’s sake, think again!

“How can they send to the churches, go tell them to take the vaccines. Listen if I say to someone, you shall live but not die, that’s it to him. Isn’t that the Bible that you read? Isn’t that the scripture that you read? Where is your God of Elijah, your God of Moses, your God of Peter, James and John? What’s the matter with you?”

