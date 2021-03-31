Super Eagles win after 10 yrs excite Sanwo Olu, others.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said, “I am excited as for the first time in 20 years, we witness the homecoming of our dear Super Eagles as they play their AFCON qualifier at our state soccer home ground, the Teslim Balogun Stadium. Sport is an important part of our THEMES agenda for Lagos.

“We have invested in developing our sports infrastructure, setting forward a clear mandate and plan to ensure Lagos is the number one destination for all our sports teams.

“We have supported the Super Eagles in their journey to this AFCON and I congratulate them on qualifying.”

Not only him, Football fans on Tuesday expressed their excitement over the 3-0 victory recorded by Super Eagles of Nigeria against the Crocodiles of Lesotho at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos State.

Before the game, fans had clamoured that Super Eagles should be brought to Lagos to play a competitive game for the first time in 20 years.

Eagles’ last competitive game in Lagos was their Africa Nations Cup qualifying encounter against Zambia in January 2001. The Nigerian team won 1-0 in the game.

Ten years later, the Eagles played a friendly match against Sierra Leone at the Teslim Balogun venue and won 2-1.

One of the fans, Olayinka @ykgunnerz, commended the players for a good performance.

“3-0, it ended. A good performance by the Super Eagles. Osimhen man of the match…Etebo with a goal and a good performance in the middle of the park. Another goal for Onuachu. All the lads played well. Two wins in two and two clean sheets too. Well done Eagles!” he tweeted.

Bashir Ahmad, an aide to the President, Muhammadu Buhari , also tweeted, “Alhamdulillah! Good to see spectators back in our stadiums as life continuously returning to normal. Thank you Super Eagles for a great welcome back to your fans.”