UNILAG releases cut-off marks, OAU post-UTME results out

Younews Ng March 31, 2021

The management of the University of Lagos has released cut-off marks for 2020/2021 admission into the institution.

The admission cut-off marks were released on the university’s website on Tuesday.

Also, the management of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife has released the post-UTME results for 2020/2021 admission.

The Public Relations Officer of the university, Biodun Olarewaju, confirmed this to our correspondent.

gathered that candidates must score a minimum of 25 out of 50 in the post-UTME screening in order to be considered for admission at OAU.

A breakdown of UNILAG cut-off marks showed that History and Strategic Studies has the highest cut-off mark in the Faculty of Arts with 66.575 as merit score, followed by English, 65; Chinese – 64.85; and Creative Arts – 64.175. Linguistics Igbo/Yoruba has the lowest cut-off mark in the Faculty with 49.1.

In the Faculty of Management Sciences, Accounting, with a merit score of 69.825, has the highest cut-off mark while Actuarial Science and Finance have second and third-highest cut-off marks with 68.4 and 67.675 respectively.

Education English has the highest cut-off mark in the Faculty of Education with 67.025; Electrical & Electronics Engineering has the highest in the Faculty of Engineering with 79.725; Faculty of Environmental Sciences – Architecture with 74.325.

Others are Law – 73.25; Pharmacy – 75.4; Medicine & Surgery – 83.35; Mathematics – 68.325; Mass Communication – 69.25 and Economics – 69.175

