Breaking: Nigerian Air Force Alpha Jet fighting Boko Haram missing

A NAF aircraft on routine mission in support of own troops at one of the Theatres of Operation in the Northern part of Nigeria has lost radar contact. Efforts are currently ongoing to locate its whereabout. Details to follow.

The spokesperson for the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, disclosed this in the early hours of Thursday.

Gabkwet said the alpha jet lost contact with the radar in Borno State on Wednesday “while on interdiction mission in support of ground troops.

“The mission was part of the ongoing counterinsurgency operations in the North East.

The loss of radar contact occurred at about 5:08 pm on 31 March 2021.