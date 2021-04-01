CSP, two other killed, four in IPOB, police clash – Command

Three police officers, including a Chief Superintendent of Police, Ben Ajide, on Monday lost their lives when they clashed with suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra in Ikot Akpan community in the Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

It was gathered that four others officers have been declared missing in the operation which was led by the deceased CSP

The affected personnel reportedly lost their lives during a reprisal launched by the police against the members of IPOB, alleged to have masterminded series of coordinated attacks against police formations and the killing of police officers in the state.

A statement on Wednesday by the state command’s Public Relations Officer, Odiko Macdon, titled, ‘Unprovoked attacks on Security officer,’ said the Commissioner of Police, Andrew Amiengheme, was saddened by the uattacks and killing of police officers who are maintaining peace in the state.