Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

CSP, two other killed, four in IPOB, police clash – Command

Younews Ng April 1, 2021 Investigation, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 82 Views

Three police officers, including a Chief Superintendent of Police, Ben Ajide, on Monday lost their lives when they clashed with suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra in Ikot Akpan community in the Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

It was gathered that four others officers have been declared missing in the operation which was led by the deceased CSP

The affected personnel reportedly lost their lives during a reprisal launched by the police against the members of IPOB, alleged to have masterminded series of coordinated attacks against police formations and the killing of police officers in the state.

A statement on Wednesday by the state command’s Public Relations Officer, Odiko Macdon, titled, ‘Unprovoked attacks on Security officer,’ said the Commissioner of Police, Andrew Amiengheme, was saddened by the uattacks and killing of police officers who are maintaining peace in the state.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Soludo escapes gunmen attack at hometown rally, 2 cops killed

Professor Chukwuma Soludo, now running for Anambra governorship post, narrowly escaped death Wednesday, when gunmen ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.