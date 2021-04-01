Gunmen killed policemen, five others during Delta bank raid

A police officer, a vigilante leader and four others have been killed during a bank robbery in Issele-Uku, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The incident happened on Tuesday around 5.30pm at the branch of a first generation bank beside the palace of the traditional ruler of the town.

The robbers were said to have unleashed terror on the town and were uninterrupted for almost one hour.

An eyewitness, said Robbers were stationed at strategic positions in the town, while others operated in the bank unhindered.

He said customers were held hostage inside the bank for almost an hour, while the gang members outside were shooting indiscriminately.

The eyewitness stated, “Unfortunately, four persons died in the operation while many were injured and were rushed to hospital.

“During the shooting spree, a trader identified as an indigene of Issele-Uku from Ogbeofu village was shot dead, while many others sustained bullet wounds.”

The member representing the Aniocha North Constituency in the state House of Assembly, Mr Emeka Nwaobi, who visited the scene, lamented the recurrence of bank robbery in the community.

He said, “It is unfortunate that a police officer and a vigilante chairman died in the process. I am just coming back from where I went to visit the family of the vigilante chairman.

“The report I have is that four persons were shot dead along the street, and after the attack, the police and the Anioma Security Watch went after the robbers in the bush.

“A policeman and the leader of the vigilante were also shot dead in the process. It is very unfortunate. We had a similar incident at the same bank sometime ago.

Residents of the area were still in panic.

