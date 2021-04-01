Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Soludo escapes gunmen attack at hometown rally, 2 cops killed

Younews Ng April 1, 2021 News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 87 Views

Professor Chukwuma Soludo, now running for Anambra governorship post, narrowly escaped death Wednesday, when gunmen opened fire at a campaign event in his hometown.

Two of his security aides, all policemen, were not so lucky.

They were killed by the attackers, a report by Anambra Broadcasting Service said.

Also Commissioner for Public Utilities, Emeka Ezenwanne, was reportedly kidnapped by the gunmen.

The attack happened at the Isuofia community in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, where Soludo was addressing youths.

Soludo hails from the community.

Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Sunday Kuryas, confirmed the attack.

The State Police PRO, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, also confirmed the incident, but said that he was still gathering the details.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday evening in Awka, Tochikwu said he was not sure of the killings.

“I can confirm that there was a gathering in Isuofia community where Prof. Soludo and other personalities gathered for a meeting on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

“For now, we can only speak of the gun shots, but other details especially on whether there was causalities or not will be when we get more facts,” he said

