Why I sacked environment commissioner – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday, said he sacked Dr Igbiks Tamuno as the Commissioner for Environment because he engaged in acts tantamount to sabotage.

Wike stated this shortly after the signing of contract for the Trans-Kalabari and Saakpenwa-Bori-Kono road projects at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

The governor, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, said the sacked commissioner had written to construction giant, Julius Berger which was handling state government projects to stop work without his approval.

The statement quoted Wike as saying that, “I don’t know how a commissioner can write to a company to stop work without my approval. And Julius Berger for that matter, to stop construction in the entire state.

“I have never heard of such thing before; I didn’t know that commissioners have so much power like that.

“I am saying it because some of you don’t even know the limits of your power. These are contractors working for the state government.

“He (Tamuno) never interfaced with the Ministry of Works. We have paid Julius Berger and you ask them to stop work, so that they will come and ask for variation later?”

Speaking further, he said the signing of the contracts for the Trans -Kalabari Road project Phase One, and the Saakpenwa-Bori -Kono Road project Phase Two showed the importance his administration placed on opening up more rural communities for development