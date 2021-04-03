Afenifere spokesman, Odumakin, dies of Covid-19..wife reveals his last moments

Dr. Josephine Okei-Odumakin, wife of late Afenifere spokesman, Comrade Yinka Odumakin, has spoking abou the circumstances surrounding his death this Saturday morning, April 3, 2021.

She disclosed that he died just when his condition was improving.

The firebrand rights activist disclosed her late husband had been ill since March 10 and was recuperating.

“It is true, my husband and friend has passed on. The darling of the media is gone.

“He has been battling for his life since March 10 and just when he was improving, a respiratory failure occurred.

“I am still at LASUTH but about to leave now,” she told the paper ‘in a shaky and devastating voice’.

Dr. Okei-Odumakin lamented that a big part of her is gone.

She described late Comrade Yinka as an “irreplaceable soulmate”, stating he died of complications from respiratory issues due to complications from COVID-19 from which she claimed he already recovered from.

According to a statement which she later released, “With gratitude to the Supreme Being for a life well spent, I announce the passing on of my beloved husband, Comrade Yinka Odumakin to the great beyond after a brief illness.

“The sad event happened this morning (Saturday, 3/4/2021) at the intensive care unit of LASUTH where he was being managed for respiratory issues due to complications from COVID-19 which he had recovered from about a week ago.

“I appreciate the outpouring of grief and sympathy from home and abroad as I mourn my irreplaceable soul mate.

“I urge us all to remain steadfast in the cause of the masses to which he dedicated his life.

“Burial arrangement will be made public in due course.”