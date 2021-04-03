Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

APC bows to pressure, extends registration by three weeks

April 3, 2021

The All Progressives Congress has extended its ongoing nationwide membership registration/revalidation by three weeks.

The exercise was initially scheduled to end on February 23 before the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee extended it by three weeks.

The party, however, announced the latest extension in a statement issued on Thursday by the National Secretary, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, John Akpanudoedehe.

The statement was titled, ‘APC extends membership registration/revalidation and update exercise for three weeks’.

