APC bows to pressure, extends registration by three weeks

The All Progressives Congress has extended its ongoing nationwide membership registration/revalidation by three weeks.

The exercise was initially scheduled to end on February 23 before the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee extended it by three weeks.

The party, however, announced the latest extension in a statement issued on Thursday by the National Secretary, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, John Akpanudoedehe.

The statement was titled, ‘APC extends membership registration/revalidation and update exercise for three weeks’.