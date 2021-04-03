Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Buhari mourns Afenifere spokesman, Odumakin

Younews Ng April 3, 2021

President Muhammadu Buhari condoles with the family, friends and acquaintances of Yinka Odumakin, spokesman of Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere.

Odumakin was also spokesman to the then Gen Buhari in 2011, when he ran for President on the platform of Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), now defunct.

The President recalls Odumakin as dutiful, and a person of conviction, expressing sorrow at his demise, when he had a lot more to contribute to society and the nation at large.

President Buhari prays God to grant repose to the soul of the departed activist, and comfort all those who mourn him.

Femi Adesina
Special Adviser to the President
(Media and Publicity)
April 3, 2021

