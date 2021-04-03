Former Delta Governor, Sam Obi is Dead

A former acting governor of Delta State, Hon. Sam Obi is dead, multiple sources have revealed. Sam Obi was Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly in November 2010 when the 2007 election that brought Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan to office was annulled by the courts.

He thus became acting governor of Delta State from November 15, 2010 to January 8, 2011 when Uduaghan was returned to election after the rerun election ordered by the court.

Sam Ob fell ill during the local council elections and did not completely recover.

He is from Ute in Ika North East Local Government Area, the same local government with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. Among his political contemporaries in his Ute base are Mr. Hilary Ibegbulem and Dr. Festus Okubor.

The family was yet to speak on the development as at Saturday(this morning), the remains of the deceased politician has been deposited in a morgue in Asaba.

Ahead of the 2019 governorship election, Obi was thrown into the limelight when youths in his community under the aegis of the In Unity Group threatened that there would be no election in the area on account of what they alleged as their abandonment.