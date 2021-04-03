Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Obasanjo visits Adebanjo over Odumakin’s death

Younews Ng April 3, 2021 Burial, Celebrity, Events, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 82 Views

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo on Saturday paid a condolence visit to leader of pan-Yoruba group, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, on the demise of the National Publicity Secretary of the group, Yinka Odumakin.

Obasanjo visited the nonagenarian at his Lagos residence to commiserate with him on the death of Odumakin.

Odumakin died on Saturday at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital Covid Isolation Centre, according to his wife, Mrs Joe Okei-Odumakin.

Adebanjo had in a tweet described the death of the Afenifere spokesman as “too heavy to bear”

