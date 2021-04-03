PDP congresses is for April 10

The Peoples Democratic Party has picked dates for the suspended congresses in the South-West, North-West and North-Central zones of the country.

A letter signed by the National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, and Secretary, Senator Umar Tsauri, addressed to the Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission dated March 31, 2021, indicated that the zonal congresses has been slated for April 10.

While the South-West congress will hold in Ibadan, Oyo State, that of the North-West will hold in Kaduna with that of the North-Central slated for Makurdi, Benue State.

The letter read in part, “Please, refer to our earlier letter with reference Number PDP/DOM/GF.2/VOL.IM/21-015, in which we informed the Commission of the postponement of our planned zonal congresses in North-West, South-West and North-Central.

Please, note that all our party’s activities shall be in accordance with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control’s guidelines on COVID-19 as they concern social/physical distancing of people gathering in one place.”