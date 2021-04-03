Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Some Nigerians in London @ Abuja House, tell Buhari to return home

April 3, 2021

Some Nigerians in the United Kingdom have stormed the Abuja House, 2 Campden Hill, Kensington, London demanding for president Muhammadu Buhari’s repatriation.

In a video tweeted on his verified Twitter handle, a Nigerian broadcaster and former presidential aide, Reno Omokiri, said they were there to chase the president back home.

“The Police came but the #HarassBuhariOutOfLondon went on. A frightened @MBuhari refused to come,” he tweeted.

In a separate tweet earlier, Reno said, “The eagle has landed to harass the ego out of London. It is happening people.

“#HarassBuhariOutOfLondon is on. God willing, I will see you at Abuja House, 2 Campden Hill, Kensington, London W8 7AD by 12 noon.

“We will observe #COVID-19 protocols even as we chase @MBuhari back home”.

Recall that the president, on Tuesday departed Nigeria for the UK to undergo a medical check-up

