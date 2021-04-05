BREAKING: Gunmen free over 2,000 inmates in Imo

No fewer than 2,000 inmates escaped on Monday morning in Owerri, the Imo State capital when gunmen attacked the Correctional Facility near the State Government House.

On breaking into the prison facility with the aid of explosives and dynamite, the attackers told the inmates to go home.

The hoodlums also attacked the Imo State Police command headquarters where they freed another 600 suspects in custody.

They set the police headquarters ablaze with dozens of vehicles burnt in the process.

The gunmen operated from 1am till 3am on Monday.

They sang solidarity songs at the Government House Roundabout for about 30 minutes before attacking the facilities,

According to sources, the attack started around 1.30 am and ended around 3.30am without any resistance