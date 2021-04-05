Manner of Breaking Odumakin’s Death to Dad ,115, & Mum, 95, adjudged foolish

Manner of Br

The 115-year-old father and 90-year-old mother of Yinka Odumakin, the spokesperson of the Yoruba have been informed of his demise.

The aged father fainted, and it took time to revive him, while the mother broke down, sobbing uncontrollably.

In a trending video, members of their church, the council of elders came to break the news.. And many are punching holes in the manner and ways it was done.

Social media is already agog with comments.

“But we don’t normally do it in Yorubaland. Terrible. I saw a video clip where some people broke the news of the death of Yinka Odumakin to his over 100 years old dad. The dad fainted. We normally manage the situation till the old man goes home . They could have told him that Yinka travelled any time he asked after him. I hate the scene, I can’t post the video.

This is too hard on the old man abeg…That man who broke the bad news is callous ..

Old age is often not wisdom. With due respects. I hope the papa lives long from now, though.

Pa Ezekiel Abidoye Odumakin and Mrs Alice Odumakin on Sunday wept uncontrollably as the death of their son was announced to them.

The aged parents, who wept in their home in Mooro, the country home of the deceased, described the death as a big blow.

A delegation of Yoruba leaders would visit the parents of Odumakin in Ife today.

The team would be led by the deputy leader of Afenifere, Oba Oladipupo Olaitan, alongside Chief Akin Osuntokun and others. Odumakin, who died at the age of 59, until his death, was a columnist in Vanguard Newspapers.