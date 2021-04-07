Buhari’s driver dies at State House Clinic during prolonged illness

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of Master Warrant Officer Sa’idu Afaka, his official driver, who died at the State House Clinic on Tuesday during a prolonged illness.

He also commiserated with the government and people of Kaduna State, describing the late Afaka as an honest, capable and reliable person who handled his job with utmost care and responsibility.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President recalled that in 2016, the late Afaka, while on pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, picked up a bag containing a large amount of foreign currencies and turned it over to the National Hajj Commission, an action which earned him praises from the Saudi and Nigerian authorities.

Buhari prayed Almighty Allah to “bless the soul of the departed with an elevated place in heavens,” committing the family and friends to divine comfort and patience.