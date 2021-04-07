How Amosun hid N50billion debt he incurred from me – Abiodun

No less than N500million will be released every quarter to pay pensioners in Ogun State, to defray the N50billion owed them by the government of Ibikunle Amosun, his successor, Dapo Abiodun, said on Sunday.

The governor, explained that he had committed himself to paying the debt, regardless that the facts were hidden from him during Amosun’s handover on May 29, 2019, according to a statement by his spokesman, Kunle Somorin.

Stating how the handover note given to him by Amosun, failed to capture the entire the N50billion in unpaid pensions, gratuities and outstanding staff salaries, the governor expressed surprise that such a huge debt profile was left out in the handover book.

Hear him: “We only got to know about this amount in the course of our carrying out due diligence on Ogun State finances shortly after we took over. And as a transparent government, committed to being accountable, we had to disclose this for the first time, to give a true picture of the State’s indebtedness.

“Governor Dapo Abiodun has started paying the retirees and pensioners affected with the first tranche of N500million paid to them last month. Every quarter the governor has promised to pay them at least N500million until everyone is paid.”

Abiodun, who reiterated his administration’s commitment to transparency and accountability in all matters while remaining steadfast in the completion of all projects inherited as well as those initiated by the present government, referred to the recent report by the Debt Management Office (DMO) on the state’s domestic debt, adding that the omitted figures had an impact on the report.