Nigeria will be restructured if Tinubu is elected president in 2023 ― Fasoranti

Elder statesman Chief Reuben Fasoranti on Tuesday expressed optimism that the issues of federalism and restructuring of the country would come to reality should the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, become the nation’s president in 2023.

Fasoranti stated this while receiving members of the South West Agenda for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (SWAGA 23) at his country home in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Fasoranti stated that with Tinubu’s track record he deserves to be elected president come 2023 in order to turn around the fortunes of the country positively.

He emphasised that with Tinubu as president, all the prayers of Afenifere for Nigeria to be restructured would be answered. He further prayed for the desire of the APC national leader to be fulfilled.

Tinubu has my total suport. Majorly from his activities and track record, he deserves to be there. Someone told me about his ambition five days ago. May his prayers be answered. When he gets there, he will do all we want.”

Earlier, the National Chairman of SWAGA, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, who solicited the support of the foremost Yoruba organization stated that Tinubu had always been part of Afenifere who will listen to the yearnings of the group.