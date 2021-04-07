Plumber falls to death inside Police Barracks

A plumber, Sunday Alao, fell to his death while working on a building located inside the police barracks ,a two-storey building inside the barracks close to the Alausa Police Station in Ikeja.

Sunday’s boss, Sunday Seye, was contracted to run pipes for water supply into a building and in a bid to get the job done, he mobilised his workers, including the deceased to work on the project.

Sunday and his colleagues were said to be running the pipes to connect water from the borehole into the tank when the tragedy that led to the 29-year-old’s death occurred.

The deceased and a colleague had finished connecting the pipes to the tank, and Sunday was climbing down a ladder, when he suddenly lost his balance and fell to the ground.

“While working on the building, Sunday and his colleague used a ladder to climb to the second floor where the tank is located to connect it to a pipe. They had finished running the pipe and Sunday’s colleague climbed down to the first floor; immediately he got down, he packed their equipment and went to the ground floor to wait for Sunday.

“But while Sunday was climbing down the ladder, they said he lost his balance, fell and hit his head on the ground. His friend, who was on the ground floor, said he heard the sound as Sunday fell to the ground, but thought it was the ladder that fell. A resident in the building, who came out from one of the rooms alerted Sunday’s colleague when he saw him lying unconscious on the floor.”

He was rushed to LASUTH for treatment, the policemen, who accompanied them to the hospital, argued with the doctors because they refused to attend to Sunday on time.

One of the doctors on duty told them to get drugs and injections needed for his treatment and they rushed to get them, but when they returned, they did not see the doctor. Sunday died in the process.

“Sunday was the last born of my aged parents and he was the one staying with them at home. I don’t believe that anyone could fall down from the place they said he fell down from and the person would die. My brothers insisted that they wanted an investigation, but I was the one who said we should accept what had happened.”

An insider said

But, the doctors said he died because he bled internally. Later, before he was buried, considerable volume of blood oozed from his ears.He must have fell badly

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, described Sunday’s death as sudden and unnatural, adding that he passed away while receiving treatment at LASUTH.

“It was reported that a plumbing job was contracted to one Sunday Seye, to connect water into 23 flats in a block of 24 from a borehole. On the same day, one of the workers, Sunday Alao, 29, fell down from a ladder while running pipes into the flats around 2.50pm. He was rushed to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, but gave up the ghost while receiving treatment around 5.30pm.”