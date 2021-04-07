Two Chinese miners in Osun abducted, guards shot

The Osun State Police Command has launched a manhunt for the gunmen who abducted two Chinese nationals from a mining site in Okepa/Itikan village, in the Ifewara area of the state.

During the attack, two private guards attached to the site were injured as the gunmen took away the expatriates.

The spokesperson for the command, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday.

Opalola said the state Commissioner of Police, Wale Olokode, had deployed operatives on the trail of the abductors.

The statement read in part, “On April 5, 2021, around 4pm, a gang of criminals attacked and abducted two Chinese nationals namely: Zhao Jian, 33, and Wen, 50, at Okepa/Itikan village, the gold mining site in Ifewara, Osun State.

“Two of the private guards were also shot at and have been taken to the general hospital for treatment.

“Sequel to this, the Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, immediately drafted a strong combined reinforcement of police tactical units, JTF, and other security outfits, which have embarked on search-and-rescue operation for the two abducted Chinese persons and possible arrest of all the fleeing criminals.”