24-yr-old beauty queen shot dead inside her car in Philadelphia



Nigerian 24-year-old beauty queen PhD student, NAJEEBAT SULE shot multiple times, killed inside her car outside her family’s home in Philadelphia

*Police have not found a motive and have made no arrests nearly three weeks later

“Najeebat was sitting in her gray Toyota Corolla, exchanging text messages with Magaji, when an unidentified man walked up to the vehicle with a gun drawn and shot her several times. I heard the gunfire and emerged from the house just in time to see the suspect fire the last of the shots at my daughter. I saw the guy shooting my daughter. He shot the last round and I pursued him. Najeet was rushed to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where she was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later”-deceased’s father,