6-man fraud Syndicate busted in Ibadan

Personnel of the Ibadan Zonal Headquarter of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested a 6-man internet Syndicate for Internet Fraud.

The suspects: Saheed Olatunji, Bandele Olarewaju John, Yusuf Akinkunmi Azeez, Fuja Quoreeb Oluwadamilare, Odueso Oluwole Ezekiel and Akinade Teslim were arrested on Monday at Main Stay Hotel, Akala Express area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

Their arrest was effected after a series of intelligence reports connecting them with alleged fraudulent activities involving love scams, obtaining money by false pretenses and other fraudulent activities still under investigation.

One car, several phones, laptops, and several incriminating documents were recovered from the suspects.

Also, one 31-year old Lateef Adewale Adeyemi was arrested for internet fraud.

Adewale who works at a private IT firm in Oshogbo was arrested for allegedly obtaining cash and gift cards from Americans by false pretense. Adewale who was arrested with a mini coffin claimed to be using the coffin as a soap rack

EFCC revealed that the suspects will be will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.