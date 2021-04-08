Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

74-yr-old Agric Minister Nanono, marries 18-yr-old in secret wedding

Younews Ng April 8, 2021 Celebrity, Events, News, Politics, Press Release, Wedding Leave a comment 34 Views

The minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono, has married an 18-year-old school leaver in a secret wedding.

Mr Nanono, 74, ties the knot with the beautiful lady in a secret wedding attended by only three representatives of the septuagenarian groom on Saturday in Jere town of Kaduna State.

The minister only assigned three people and warned them against disclosing the details of the marriage to people,” said a family source who preferred anonymity.

The bride, simply identified as Rakiya, has already settled in the minister’s Tamandu Close residence in Kano.

Although the minister’s family had kicked against the wedding, sources said Mr Nanono insisted on marrying the girl despite the over 50 years age gap.

“The minister is verily in love. He appeared unstoppable,” said the source.

It would be recalled that in October 2019, the minister said there was no hunger in Nigeria as N30 meal is available in the country.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Afro-soul Music Producer Ayorinde Faboro, a.k.a Dr Frabz shot dead !

Sad Exit in USA!Famous Nigerian born American Afro-soul Music Producer AYORINDE FABORO, a.k.a Dr Frabz ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.