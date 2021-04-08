74-yr-old Agric Minister Nanono, marries 18-yr-old in secret wedding

The minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono, has married an 18-year-old school leaver in a secret wedding.

Mr Nanono, 74, ties the knot with the beautiful lady in a secret wedding attended by only three representatives of the septuagenarian groom on Saturday in Jere town of Kaduna State.

The minister only assigned three people and warned them against disclosing the details of the marriage to people,” said a family source who preferred anonymity.

The bride, simply identified as Rakiya, has already settled in the minister’s Tamandu Close residence in Kano.

Although the minister’s family had kicked against the wedding, sources said Mr Nanono insisted on marrying the girl despite the over 50 years age gap.

“The minister is verily in love. He appeared unstoppable,” said the source.

It would be recalled that in October 2019, the minister said there was no hunger in Nigeria as N30 meal is available in the country.