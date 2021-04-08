Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Accidented One legged lady inspires, hawks Pure Water

Mary needs shelter, and is willing to return to school, as she dropped out in Jss 3. And is a single mother.

Can you help ?

She survived an accident in 2006 that took lives of everyone in the bus, including her parents (father and mother)

A kind hearted Nigerian( good Samaritan, if you like) who acted after noticing her said :

“Today, I left the office to get something around Bolade market in Oshodi. Then my attention taken at the sight of a one-legged lady, hawking bottle/sachet water.

“I was shocked as she crossed the road, climb pavements with the load on her head as she hawked.

“I got discouraged to buy what I wanted to buy again. And I went in search of her.

After asking of her from people around, I got her number, called her, and discussed with her.
I was able to give her some money for her business. And would give her more too.

WOULD YOU LIKE TO HELP ?

PLS, SEND A MESSAGE TO WHATZAP ON 08054103261..It’s Official. We are making it one of YOU NEWS’ humanitarian gestures.

Proceed will reach her,.It shall be published for transparency sake, except stated.

