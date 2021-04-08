Accidented One legged lady inspires, hawks Pure Water

Mary needs shelter, and is willing to return to school, as she dropped out in Jss 3. And is a single mother.

Can you help ?

She survived an accident in 2006 that took lives of everyone in the bus, including her parents (father and mother)

A kind hearted Nigerian( good Samaritan, if you like) who acted after noticing her said :

“Today, I left the office to get something around Bolade market in Oshodi. Then my attention taken at the sight of a one-legged lady, hawking bottle/sachet water.

“I was shocked as she crossed the road, climb pavements with the load on her head as she hawked.

“I got discouraged to buy what I wanted to buy again. And I went in search of her.

After asking of her from people around, I got her number, called her, and discussed with her.

I was able to give her some money for her business. And would give her more too.

WOULD YOU LIKE TO HELP ?

PLS, SEND A MESSAGE TO WHATZAP ON 08054103261..It’s Official. We are making it one of YOU NEWS’ humanitarian gestures.

Proceed will reach her,.It shall be published for transparency sake, except stated.