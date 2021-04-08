Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Afro-soul Music Producer Ayorinde Faboro, a.k.a Dr Frabz shot dead !

Sad Exit in USA!
Famous Nigerian born American Afro-soul Music Producer AYORINDE FABORO, a.k.a Dr Frabz shot dead in Maryland
…earlier worked with Davido, Naeto C, Wizkid, Dagrin;YQ, Shank, Omawunmi among others

  • 35-year-old was out at night to get some groceries, Nigerian community in United States in mourning mode, matter under Police investigation
    *Produced hit songs like ‘Dagrin’s ‘Thank God’, ‘Bombay’ and ‘Joy’, his latest single titled ‘No Room for Heartaches’ released in May last year
    “Oh my God, persevering face, my dear brother. Dr. Frabz, this is such terrible news, just heard that he was shot, who did this? I am so pained right now.

