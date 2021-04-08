Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Jonas Nnubia,43, arrested for allegedly defiling his wife’s 15-yr-old niece

Younews Ng April 8, 2021 Crime, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 101 Views

A 43-year-old man, identified as Jonas Nnubia, has been arrested by the police in Festac, Lagos, for allegedly defiling his wife’s 15-year-old niece (name withheld).

The state Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, who confirmed the arrest, said the suspect was arrested on Saturday, April 3, at about 3 pm at 1st Avenue, L Close, Festac.

According to the victim, the suspect has defiled her several times and warned her not to disclose his criminal act to anyone or else she dies.

She has been taken to the hospital for necessary medical examination and attention in order to assist the police in carrying out their discreet Investigation into the matter.

