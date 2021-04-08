Osinbajo decorates acting IGP Usman Alkali Baba

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo (right) and Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammad Dingyadi (left) decorate Usman Alkali Baba (middle) as the acting Inspector-General of Police in Abuja.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday decorated a Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, as the acting Inspector-General of Police.

The event took place at Aso Villa in Abuja.

The President, Muhammadu Buhari, through the Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammad Dingyadi, had on Tuesday appointed Baba to succeed Mohammed Adamu.

The President is in London for medical check-up.

Adamu, whose tenure ended in February after completion of his mandatory 35 years of service, got a three-month extension by the President but he had only spent about two months out of the three-month extension when he was replaced.