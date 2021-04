What about the new IG of Police

Born in 1963, Baba, an alumnus of Bayero University, Kano, and the University of Maiduguri, joined the Nigeria Police Force in 1988.

He holds a Teacher’s Grade II Certificate (TC II) from Teachers College, Potiskum, Yobe State in 1980.

He obtained a degree in Political Science from Bayero University, Kano in 1985.

The Acting IGP also has a Masters in Public Administration obtained from the University of Maiduguri, Borno State in 1997.