BREAKING: Queen Elizabeth husband dies 2mths before 100

Prince Philip has died peacefully at Windsor Castle at the age of 99, just weeks after he was released from a London hospital and reunited with the Queen.

The Duke of Edinburgh, who had recently been treated for a pre-existing heart condition and an infection, died on Friday morning, just two months before his 100th birthday.

A statement from Buckingham Palace said: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

“Further announcements will made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

The Duke of Edinburgh was once described by the Queen as her “strength and stay” and has been a constant presence by her side for more than 70 years.

Born in 1921, Philip served in the Royal Navy and has become known over the years for his jokes and gaffes.

After he first met the Queen, Elizabeth “never looked at anyone else” and once Philip proposed his destiny as royal consort was sealed.