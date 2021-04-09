C&S Prophet Rapes Teenage Member of Congregation in Church Auditorium

By Felix Mordi

A supposed man of God has showed his extreme lust for sex by raping a teenage member of his church.

Worst of it was that, he committed the unholy act right inside the church auditorium.

The morally corrupt, 50-year-old Prophet-In-Charge of Cherubim and Seraphim Church, Oke-Igbala, in Ifo, Ogun State, Tayo Shobowale, was alleged to have desecration the sanctity of the church by inviting a 17-year-old member of his congregation, acting as though directed by the holy spirit to pray for her.

Oblivious of the prophet’s ulterior motive, the girl rushed to the church, only to be assaulted by the man they all addressed as daddy.

The prophet, it was gathered, did not stop at that; he ordered her to take a spiritual bathe, and ran a candle stick all over her body.

Aftermath of the entire scenario was that, “Since then, the sexually assaulted girl has been experiencing spritual attacks of unusual falls, during which she becomes unconscious for hours”, the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi said in a press release made available to Crime Puzzle.

According to the release, distraught by the wicked act, the girl got home and relived her nasty experience to her mother, who accompanied her to Lodge a complaint at the Family Support Unit (FSU) of the Sango-Otta Area Command.

“Upon the report, the Area Commander, Sango-Otta, ACP Muyideen Obe, detailed detectives of the FSU to the scene, where the randy prophet was promptly arrested, Oyeyemi said, adding that, “On interrogation, the suspect initially denied the allegations, but when he was confronted by the victim, it was very difficult for him to absolve himself of the allegations”.

The state Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has, however, ordered a thorough investigation of the case and that the suspect be charged to court as soon as investigation was concluded.