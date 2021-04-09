Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Imo monarch, who owns a Mass Transit firm, kidnapped with his chiefs

Younews Ng April 9, 2021 Celebrity, Crime, Events, Investigation, News, Trending Leave a comment 45 Views

Gunmen have kidnapped the traditional ruler of Umueze Nguru in the Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of the state, Eze Charles Iroegbu.

It happened on Wednesday night .

His Highness and his cabinet chiefs were on the back from a traditional wedding ceremony in Mbano when they were kidnapped. This is unbelievable and there is fear and panic everywhere.”

A community source, who confided in our correspondent, expressed worry that the kidnappers had not established communication since they struck

The gunmen also kidnapped the cabinet chiefs of the kingdom who accompanied the Royal majesty to a public function within the state.

The respected monarch, who is the owner and Chief Executive Officer of All States Mass Transit, and his cabinet chiefs were kidnapped after attending a traditional wedding in Mbano,

They were in three vehicles and were heading back to the kingdom when the gun-wielding men waylaid them and diverted their movement.

The abduction of the monarch and his cabinet chiefs had caused panic in the community

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

BREAKING: Queen Elizabeth husband dies 2mths before 100

Prince Philip has died peacefully at Windsor Castle at the age of 99, just weeks ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.