Victor Adoji’s moving Tribute as Ismaila dies

Younews Ng April 9, 2021 Burial, Celebrity, News, Press Release Leave a comment 43 Views

ADIEU ISMAILA IBRAHIM ATAMA (BATIS)

Undoubtedly, he had short, medium and long term plans. As we all do, he spoke about failures, near-successes and was hopeful about a “rewarding tomorrow”.

He was not lazy. In fact, he was cut-short while hustling, struggling and fending for himself, his family and other beneficiaries.

Yes, he was mowed down while ‘Ubering’ but he was much more than an “Uber guy”. He was a talented and self-styled thespian gifted with a unique model of offering and rendering.

He has paid his debt with death and his earthly journey ended seemingly abruptly. But for his killer(s) and all other killers, there shall be no peace.

Ismaila has run his race and his death, like several before this, enjoins us to reckon that as we make plans for tomorrow, devise schemes for next tomorrow and concoct all sorts for the days ahead, we should spare a thought for those things beyond our control.

That said, I pray God to grant his family, numerous friends (particularly, Ogijo Olopu) and multitude of well-wishers the fortitude needed at this time of deep grief.

