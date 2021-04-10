Drug trafficker excretes N423m cocaine (113 wraps, 1.750 kg)..Spain on his mind

A suspected drug trafficker, Henry Okonkwo, who attempted travelling from Lagos to Madrid, Spain has excreted a total of 113 wraps of cocaine weighing 1.750 kilogrammes worth a street value of N423m.

Okonkwo was arrested on April 4, 2021 by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Ikeja, Lagos.

A statement issued on Friday by the NDLEA Director (Media and Advocacy), Femi Babafemi, said Okonkwo was apprehended at the Screening 2 Point and taken into custody by the NDLEA operatives while the suspect was about to board Turkish Airline flight TK0626 at about 8 pm.

“He was subsequently put under observation at the JBTF/NDLEA facility for further investigation. Twenty-four hours after putting him under excretion observation, the suspect who has been living in Spain for 10 years excreted 39 wraps of cocaine and subsequently passed out a total of 113 wraps in five excretions.

“Further investigation reveals he ingested the illicit drug in a hotel in the Igando area of Lagos,” Babafemi said.

Also, the Commander, MMIA Command of the NDLEA, Ahmadu Garba, said, “The suspect excreted 39 wraps weighing 600g at 9.58 am on April 5; 13 wraps weighing 200g at 6.30 pm same day; 16 wraps weighing 250g at 10.30 pm same day; and 32 wraps weighing 500g at 7.30 am on April 6.”

NDLEA also said it intercepted 2.8kg of skunk meant to be conveyed to Dubai on an Emirates Airline flight at the MMIA, Lagos.