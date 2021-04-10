Law radio station on air..see the SAN behind it

One of Nigeria’s erudite legal practitioners and Senior Advocate of Nigeria-SAN, Mr. Tayo Oyetibo has floated a radio station that’ll cater for the noble station.

The legal icon in a recent interview explained that the radio station is intended to provide the “knowledge of law to the doorstep of the people, using the ordinary man’s language and in an entertaining fashion’.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria-SAN, Oyetibo reiterated that ignorance of the law is not an excuse, saying that the percentage of Nigerian populace that understands the provision of the law is very low.

With the establishment of the station, Oyetibo became the second Nigerian lawyer to establish a radio station, the first being Chief Wole Olanipekun SAN, who founded NewCruse FM, at Kajola, Ikere-Ekiti, his home town.

Oyetibo said: “I have always thought of how to bring knowledge of the law closer to the people. Law affects almost every facet of human interactions, yet it appears so far away from the people. Radio broadcast is one of the ways of achieving this objective of bringing knowledge of the law to the doorstep of the people”.

He said LawFM will provide a platform for socio-legal discourses on issues. “There are different Programmes designed to address some of the challenges facing the people. Most of the programmes are interactive whereby listeners are afforded the opportunity to make contributions”.

The Ondo city born lawyer has practised law for an upward of 30 years. He was born on June 24, 1960. He attended St. Joseph’s Primary School, Ondo, 1966-71; Ondo Grammar School, 1972-76; University of Lagos, 1979-82; 1984-85; Nigerian Law School.

He joined the chambers of the late Chief Gani Fawehinmi SAN and rose to the position of Deputy Head of Chambers. He is a Deputy Editor, Nigerian Weekly Law Reports founded by the late Fawehinmi. He is also Deputy Editor, Supreme Court of Nigeria Law Reports.

He established Tayo Oyetibo & Co., Solicitors and Barristers in 1991 and is the Principal Counsel till date. He attained the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria in 2003 and has remained one of the major players in the Nigerian legal circle till date.

@ adapted from enquiermag.