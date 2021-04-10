Let the parties begin in Lagos..as govt orders 6 hrs for Owambe

The Lagos State Government has further eased restrictions on social gatherings and event centres across the state.

This was contained in a press statement titled ‘Lagos State Government eases restrictions on social and event centres’, on Friday.

The statement was signed by Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile Yusuff, and the Director-General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr. Lanre Mojola.

“The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, after due consultation and deliberations with relevant stakeholders and MDA’s including The Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and Lagos State Safety Commission has approved the further easing of social centres across the State with immediate effect,” it added.

Meanwhile, Akinbile-Yusuff and Mojola have issued new guidelines for social/event facilities reopening.

While stating that COVID-19 protocols must be complied with, the officials said that “any violation of this protocol shall attract fines and penalties in line with the Lagos State Infectious Diseases Control Regulation 2020”.

Some of the guidelines stated that event centres must register before reopening and event duration should not exceed a maximum period of six hours.