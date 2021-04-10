Motorist Beware : Lagos to shut Ikeja road for 15 months

For the construction of Ikeja overpass for the Red line Project of the Lagos Railway Mass Transit

The Lagos State Government is set to divert the traffic on Adegbola Street, Ikeja for 15 months, commencing from Sunday 11th April, 2021.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, said the diversion is in continuation of the construction of an Overpass Rail Line Bridge and necessary to ensure the safety of motorists, road users and contractors against any form of accident during the stipulated construction period.

While assuring that an adequate traffic management plan has been put in place for the duration of the diversion, Oladeinde disclosed that motorists from Computer Village and Simbiat Abiola Way heading towards Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway will be diverted to Akinremi Street to link Oshifila Street and make their way through the Rail Level Crossing to their desired destinations.

The Transport Commissioner further stated that motorists from Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway will equally be diverted to the Ikeja Rail Level Crossing to connect Balogun Street and connect Oduyemi Street to link Obafemi Awolowo Way to other locations.

Oladeinde also added that Traffic Advisory Boards will be placed at Ikeja Under-Bridge area, Simbiat Abiola Way and Adebola/Balogun junctions to serve as a guide, as well as a reminder for motorists that ply the corridors frequently.

He, therefore, appealed to residents and motorists in the area to cooperate with the State Government and the traffic management personnel charged with the task of ensuring free vehicular movement in the area, by complying with traffic regulations and interventions towards ensuring speedy completion of the project