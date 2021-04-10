PRINCE PHILLIP: Life & times of 2 mths short of a century

Prince Phillip, the Duke of Edinburgh and the husband of Queen Elizabeth 2, who died this morning at Windsor Castle, at the age of 99(two months before his centenary birthday) was born in 1921 to a royal family from Greece and Denmark.

18 months after his birth, he moved to the United Kingdom with his parents in exile. Prince Phillip had all his education in the United Kingdom which culminated in his attending the Royal Naval College.

He was a naval cadet when he met the love of his life, Princess Elizabeth, who just was 13 then and he 18.

The Prince left the Royal Naval College to play an active role in the Second World War where he was decorated for his bravery and humanitarian activities during the war.

In 1947, Prince Philip denounced his Greece and Danish royal background to take British citizenship. In November of the same year, he got married to Princess Elizabeth, the love of his life. The marriage produced four children – Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward, eight grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.

Prince Phillip was married to the Queen for 73 years and had been her consort for 65 years( the longest in British royal history).

The prince had a great passion for life and a great sense of humour. He was also a prolific writer with 14 books to his credit.