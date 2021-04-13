Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Another Nollywood person is dead

Nollywood actress, Ashabi Ayantunde a.k.a Iya Ife, has passed away barely 48 hours after the death of her colleague, Bruno Iwuoha.

Iya Ife had passed away on Sunday evening, April 11, 2021, in Ile Ife, Osun State.

The late Iya Ife passed away after a brief illness that lasted only one week, sources claim.

“She fell sick last week and she was taken to Ile-Ife, Osun State before she died yesterday (Sunday) evening. May Her Soul Rest in Peace,” a colleague informed.

The death of the actress popular amongst Nollywood films with Yoruba as a major language was made known by the Theater Arts And Motion Pictures Association of Nigeria, TAMPAN.

The late actress was a member of the professional body and is popular in the Oshodi-Isolo branch.

The news of Iya Ife’s death has thrown the entire TAMPAN led by Bolaji Amusan aka Mr. Latin into a mourning state.

Iya Ife didn’t produce a film of her own before passing away but had featured in several films that include Oro Aye, Terror, Atidade Kinihun, Afefe, Onibara Aje, Olori, Old Soja and Ogbologbo

