Gunshots as Fayose leaves South-West PDP Congress

There was palpable tension at the venue of the Zonal Congress of the Peoples Democratic Party in Osogbo Monday evening, following sporadic shooting reportedly by the police to disperse suspected hoodlums at the entrance to the venue.

Some suspected hoodlums at the entrance to the venue were heard calling the name of the ex-Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose, threatening to deal with him.

The incident, which coincided with the period when the vehicle conveying Fayose was leaving the venue, caused panic as security men shot into the air to disperse the hoodlums.

Osun State Commissioner of Police, Wale Olokode, who led the security team that dispersed the hoodlums, also shot canisters while the hoodlums fled in different directions.

The vehicle that conveyed Fayose immediately the hoodlums were cleared was seen leaving the venue.