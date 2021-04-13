Makinde’s candidate, Arapaja, emerges South-West PDP vice chairman

Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja, the candidate backed by the camp of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, got 343 votes to emerge as new South-West Zonal Vice Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party on Monday.

Dr. Eddy Olafeso backed by ex-governor Ayo Fayose got a total of 330 votes.

Earlier, Makinde and Fayose had promised to accept whoever emerged as the Southwest PDP Chairman.

They both stated this in their opening speeches during the PDP South-West Congress on Monday in Osogbo.

The ambitions of Arapaja and Olafeso had caused sharp disagreement between Makinde and Fayose, the situation which made the party shift the venue and date of the congress from Ibadan to Osogbo.

In his remarks, Makinde described the congress as a family affair and also an attempt to reposition the PDP in the South-West.

“This election is a family affair and also an attempt to reposition the PDP in the South-West and the outcome will have implications for our party at the national level.

“We don’t want to defeat ourselves but rather we want to defeat the opposition.