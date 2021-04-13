Pantami furious over link to Boko Haram report, invites DSS, Police

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, has reported a newspaper, Daily Independent, to the Department of State Services, the Nigeria Police Force and the National Intelligence Agency over a report that he had been placed on the United States terrorist watch list.

In a letter signed by his lawyer, Michael Jonathan dated April 12, 2021 and addressed to Daily Independent, the minister copied the DSS, the police and the NIA.

Pantami demanded a retraction and an apology from the newspaper, describing the allegations as false.

The minister, who is an Islamic cleric, has been trending on social media since the report went viral on Monday.

In an old video which recently went viral, Pantami is seen debating with Boko Haram founder, Mohammed Yusuf, in Hausa.

The video also helped propel the narrative that he indeed had links with Boko Haram, an allegation he has denied.

The minister further stated that he had been targeted for assassination by Boko Haram.