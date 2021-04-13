Soldier commits suicide in Borno, Shot himself in the head

An army corporal serving in Borno State has allegedly committed suicide after shooting himself in the head.

The deceased must have ended his life as a result of depression, one of his colleague serving with 212 Battalion, Maiduguri, has said.

The incident reportedly occurred on Saturday when the soldier was found lying next to his gun with a severe bullet wound in the head.

“Cpl Kila Jima from 152 Battalion, Banki on 10-4-2021 just carried his personal rifle and shot himself dead,” his colleague said in a text message.

The soldier was said to have shown some sign of depression before he eventually took his life.

According to his colleague, “He was among the soldiers involved in counterinsurgency campaigns who have overstayed in the theatre of operation.

“He had shown a lack of interest in the job because of depressive disorder.”

Army authorities in Borno State have yet to make clarification on the matter