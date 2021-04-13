Sultan announces sighting of moon, says 2021 Ramadan starts Tuesday

Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs has announced that Ramadan will start in the country on Tuesday, April 13.

The NSCIA President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, announced this on Monday in a broadcast.

He said the new moon was sighted in different parts of Nigeria and that report of the crescent sighting were received from Muslim leaders and organisations across the country.

“After due verification and authentication by the national moon sighting committee and state committees’ confirmation, as well as routine scrutiny, I hereby announce the sighting of the new moon of Ramadan which signifies the end of Sha’aban 1442 AH.

“Consequently, in accordance with Islamic law, Muslim Ummah is directed to commence fasting on Tuesday accordingly.

Other Arab countries who have also announced that Ramadan will start on Tuesday include Lebanon, atar, Syria, Jordan, Palestine, and Egypt.

During Ramadan, Muslims have to abstain from eating, drinking, and smoking from dawn to sunset.