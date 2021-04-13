This is burial plans for Yinka Odumakin

The family of the late activist and Afenifere spokesman, Comrade Yinka Odumakin, on Monday announced the order of his funeral rites.

According to a release signed by the widow, Dr. Joe Okei Odumakin, the rites will span three days – starting from Thursday 22nd through Friday 23rd & Saturday 24th April 2021.

Thursday 22nd April: Day of Tributes and Service of Songs at the Police College, Ikeja Lagos between 11am and 4pm while his body lies in state.

Friday 23rd April: Body departs Lagos for Moro, his country home, in Ife North LGA of Osun State.

There will be a Candle light procession on Friday, taking off from the Origbo Anglican Grammar School, Moro, Osun State by 6pm.

Saturday 24th April: Lying in State at Origbo Anglican Grammar School, Moro by 8am, followed by a Funeral Service by 10am, after which his remains will be committed to Mother Earth at a private interment.

DrJoe Okei – Odumakin.