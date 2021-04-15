Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

154,225 patients recover from COVID-19 in Nigeria

April 15, 2021

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has confirmed that a total of 154,225 patients have recovered from coronavirus disease since its outbreak in the country in 2020.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

1,661 people. who recovered from the disease, were discharged between April 4 and April 10, which showed a reduction when compared to the 2,417 patients who recovered in the previous week.

The NCDC said that the 154,225 recoveries from COVID-19 was about 94.1 per cent of the known cases.

The public health agency said that there were 7,599 active cases spread across the country.

It also disclosed that 74 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 163,911.

The new cases were reported across eight states and the Federal Capital Territory.

