APC debunks 2023 Zooming list, says It’s not discussed

The All Progressives Congress’, APC, ’Caretaker/ Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee has distanced itself from a list purportedly showing how the ruling party has zoned elective public offices for the 2023 general elections as well as its National Working Committee, NWC.

According to the said list, the ruling party had zoned the office of the President to the South; Vice-President, North; Senate President, South; Deputy Senate President, North; House of Reps Speaker, North; House of Reps Deputy Speaker, South.

The Secretary of APC CECPC, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, denied the existence of such a list in Abuja on Wednesday.

His words, “People who are interested in running for one office or the other can speculate. As far as I am concerned, the last caretaker committee meeting we had, we did not discuss that.

“That is not what we are concerned with now. What we are concerned with is data collection: how to collect data without making mistakes.

“We are not going to be pressured by sentiment to do the wrong thing. Let me say that zoning is not for the caretaker committee alone; it has to do with the President (Muhammadu Buhari); it has to do with other major stakeholders; it has to do with a lot of people.

“The list is not from us (caretaker committee). The President is not in town. There is no way such decision will be taken without consulting with the President; consulting with the governors and other major stakeholders. People should disregard the list. We are focused on delivering on our mandate and we are to do it rightly.”

The list which has gone viral on social media is titled ‘APC announces zoning arrangement ahead of 2023 election year…APC 2023 presidential ticket zoning and National Working Committee.’